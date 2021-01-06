(KCTV) -- Missouri state lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow dentists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under the plan, dentists would be able to volunteer as vaccinators during emergencies.
There is no word yet on where the vaccinations would actually occur. Right now dentists in Missouri are next in line for the vaccine, considered part of group 1B for the states plan.
