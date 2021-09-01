OVERLAND PARK, KS -- As family members prepare to lay Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro to rest after his battle with COVID-19, a task force is examining the impact of the deadly virus on law enforcement.
On Tuesday, fellow officers helped escort fallen officer 23-year-old Freddie Castro from the hospital where he fought COVID-19 for 37 days. “She eally wanted everybody to know that he was a fighter,” Castro’s uncle John Fierro said. “He fought until the very latest minute.”
Fierro says the young police officer was determined to serve his community. “He had so much more to give,” Fierro said. “Once he was in the police department for several years, he had aspirations to be a sheriff.”
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said Castro made a lasting impact on the police department and community. “He always had a smile on his face because he loved what he was doing,” Donchez said. “He loved being a police officer.”
Last year the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund formed a Covid-19 task force to address a surge in law enforcement fatalities due to COVID-19. The organization reports that from January to June of this year of the 155 confirmed law enforcement line of-duty deaths, 71 officers succumbed to COVID-19. “There are a lot of dangers in this profession that we face,” Chief Donchez said on Tuesday.
According to a 2020 report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, last year of the 264 officers who died in the line of duty, there were 145 confirmed Covid-19 cases. COVID-19 was the single highest cause of officer line-of-duty deaths. “To see what he had gone through and the shape that he was in, no one should go through that,” Fierro said.
The goal of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Covid-19 Task Force is to compile, acknowledge, and investigate every law enforcement fatality attributed to Covid-19 in the United States.
