FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Tuesday, December 15, is the last day to ship out packages with ground shipping in order for them to arrive before Christmas. This is through the United States Postal Office.
The last day to ship first class mail is Friday, December 18. The last day to ship priority mail is on Saturday, December 19.
The absolute last day to send any packages would be Wednesday, December 23. You would have to send it through priority mail express.
You can find out the weight and size limits by clicking on the shipping type on the link below.
