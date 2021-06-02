Click here for updates on this story
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A Las Vegas street is getting renamed after a fallen Metro officer.
The Las Vegas City Council approved renaming a portion of Tee Pee Lane between Iron Mountain Road and Brent Lane to Erik Lloyd Street.
Lloyd was a lieutenant with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and served as the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund. He died after complications caused by COVID-19 in July 2020.
Lloyd's widow was in attendance for Wednesday's City Council meeting to see the new street sign in person.
