(CNN Español) — La muerte de Diego Armando Maradona resuena en el mundo entero.
El astro del fútbol murió este miércoles en su natal Argentina y la noticia hace eco este jueves en los diarios de muchos países, unos destacando la figura deportiva y otros, sus problemas fuera de la cancha.
Aquí un vistazo a algunas de las portadas de periódicos que llevan la noticia:
España
Italia
Reino Unido
Alemania
Francia
Estados Unidos
Canadá
Argentina
Chile
Brasil
Colombia
México
