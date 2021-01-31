(KCTV) - Super Bowl 55 is already breaking records.

The largest bet on the big game was just placed and it's got Tom Brady winning his seventh ring come next Sunday. A bettor in Nevada put down a $2.3 million wager on the under dog Buccaneers to beat the defending Super Bowl champs.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point road favorites in Week 12. The over-under is 56.5 in the latest Super Bowl 55 lines after opening at 57.

