(CNN Español) — El presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, informó que la nueva ministra de Relaciones Exteriores será Martaa Lucía Ramírez, su actual vicepresidenta.
Ramírez desempeñará la doble función y se encargará, según Duque, de “sacar adelante toda la política migratoria, fortalecer los lazos en materia de seguridad y defensa, pero también abrir nuevas fronteras para Colombia”.
El paro en Colombia deja efectos económicos en Cali: ¿qué está pasando con las empresas?
Marta Lucía Ramírez, vicepresidenta de Colombia. Crédito: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images
Ramírez asume la cartera días después de la renuncia de Claudia Blum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.