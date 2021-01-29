(CNN Español) — El presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque, anunció este viernes que el país comenzará la “vacunación masiva” contra el covid-19 el 20 de febrero.
Según Duque, el país acaba adquirir de 5.000.000 vacunas de Moderna y 2.500.000 de Sinovac, que se suman a las vacunas previamente adquiridas y completan 61.5000.000. Esto permitirá vacunar a más de 35 millones de personas, explicó el mandatario desde Coveñas, en el departamento de Sucre.
“Esta cifra nos permitirá alcanzar la inmunidad de rebaño», dijo el ministro de Salud, Fernando Ruiz, quien acompañaba a Duque.
