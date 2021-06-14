(CNN) — La tormenta tropical Bill se formó — a partir de lo que era una depresión tropical– en el Océano Atlántico frente a la costa de Carolina del Norte el lunes por la noche.
Es la segunda tormenta con nombre de la temporada de huracanes del Atlántico norte.
Es probable que la tormenta sea de corta duración, según el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).
No se han emitido alertas ni advertencias en relación con Bill, ya que se está alejando de la costa de Estados Unidos hacia el noreste a un ritmo rápido, dijo NHC.
Los pronósticos actuales indican que Bill se acercará a la costa de Nueva Escocia como tormenta postropical el miércoles antes de disiparse.
