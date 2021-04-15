(CNN) — Las autoridades atienden una ‘situación con múltiples víctimas’, según la portavoz del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de Indianápolis, Genae Cook.
El incidente ocurrió en una oficina de FedEx ubicada en el 8951 de Mirabel Road en Indianápolis, según Cook.
La policía está en el lugar y está recopilando información. No se ofrecieron otros detalles de inmediato.
Noticia en desarrollo
