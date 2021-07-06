(CNN en Español) -- Este martes, la policía de Ecuador informó a través de su cuenta verificada de Twitter que se han reportado muertes violentas en la ciudad de Quevedo.
La policía dijo que movilizó unidades especializadas para investigar los hechos y que están ejecutando allanamientos en la ciudad para localizar a los responsables.
Las autoridades aún no han reportado el número de víctimas fatales.
URGENTE🚨 #GraITannyaVarela informa: Ante muertes violentas ocurridas esta noche en Quevedo, @PoliciaEcuador con sus unidades especializadas investigan los hechos y ejecutan allanamientos para localizar e identificar a los presuntos responsables.Firmes para combatir al delito pic.twitter.com/pDVVAo0w3a — Policía Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) July 6, 2021
Noticia en desarrollo
