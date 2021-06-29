(CNN)– «Harry Potter and the Cursed Child» llegará a Broadway en noviembre.
La historia se sitúa 19 años después de que Harry, Ron y Hermione salvaron el mundo de los magos y una nueva generación de niños asiste al Colegio Hogwarts de Magia y Hechicería.
«Harry Potter and the Cursed Child» es producida por Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender y Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.
J.K. Rowling anuncia su nuevo libro para niños 0:37
«Estamos encantados de anunciar que ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, que desde su triunfante estreno en Nueva York y San Francisco ha registrado un número récord de personas hechizadas por la magia en el escenario, volverá a Norteamérica en una nueva versión reimaginada que el público podrá ver en una tarde o noche», dijeron Friedman y Callender en un comunicado.
J.K. Rowling revela el verdadero origen de Harry Potter y otros secretos de la saga
El espectáculo, basado en la historia original de J.K. Rowling, está escrito por Jack Thorne y dirigido por John Tiffany.
La obra se estrenará el 16 de noviembre en Nueva York en el Lyric Theatre de Broadway. Llegará al Curran de San Francisco el 11 de enero. Se estrenará en Canadá en mayo en el Ed Mirvish Theatre de Toronto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.