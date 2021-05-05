(CNN) — Facebook puede seguir impidiendo que el expresidente Donald Trump use su plataforma, dijo el miércoles la Junta de Supervisión de la red social. El movimiento histórico afirma la decisión de la compañía de suspender a Trump en enero después de los disturbios en el Capitolio de EE. UU. Sin embargo, la junta dijo que Facebook debe revisar la decisión dentro de seis meses.
La decisión también se aplica a Instagram, propiedad de Facebook, donde Trump tiene una cuenta. Trump tiene casi 60 millones de seguidores en Facebook e Instagram.
