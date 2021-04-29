(CNN) — La Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos de EE.UU. está tomando medidas para prohibir los cigarrillos con sabor a mentol y todos los cigarros con sabor, incluido el sabor a mentol, dentro del próximo año, según un anuncio de la agencia el jueves.
El objetivo es «reducir significativamente las enfermedades y la muerte» por el uso de estos dos productos.
Fumar es la principal causa de muerte prevenible en Estados Unidos, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de EE.UU.
