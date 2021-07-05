Londres (CNN) — La duquesa de Cambridge entró en aislamiento después de tener contacto con una persona que dio positivo por covid-19, dijo a CNN un portavoz del Palacio de Kensington el lunes.
«Su Alteza Real no está experimentando ningún síntoma, pero sigue todas las pautas gubernamentales pertinentes y está aislada en casa», dijo el portavoz.
La duquesa no asistirá a sus compromisos del lunes, agregó el portavoz.
