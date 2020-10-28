Click here for updates on this story
Los Angeles (KCAL/KCBS) -- Los Angeles County is considering allowing restaurants, breweries and wineries in unincorporated areas of the county to add a “COVID-19 recovery fee” to bills of dine-in customers.
Supervisor Hilda Solis suggested that the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs work with county counsel and labor and business representatives to see whether such a charge is feasible.
The department would then report back to the board on Nov. 24.
The fee would not apply to take-out or delivery orders and would be clearly disclosed as a surcharge.
