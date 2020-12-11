(CNN) — La Corte Suprema actuó con una velocidad inusual para rechazar una oferta del fiscal general de Texas, respaldada por el presidente Donald Trump, para bloquear las boletas de millones de votantes en estados de batalla que se inclinaron a favor del presidente electo Joe Biden.
La decisión de la corte de desestimar la impugnación es el indicio más fuerte hasta el momento de que Trump no tiene ninguna posibilidad de anular los resultados electorales en la corte y que incluso los jueces que colocó en la Corte Suprema no tienen interés en permitir que continúen sus desesperadas ofertas legales.
