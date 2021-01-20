La Corte Suprema no está siendo evacuada Paula Bravo Medina Posted 28 min ago Posted 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (CNN) — Un funcionario de la Corte Suprema le dijo a Ariane de Vogue de CNN que sí hubo una amenaza de bomba en la corte, pero que el edificio no ha sido evacuado. Información en desarrollo… Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn La Si Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesOne dead following highway crash in Overland ParkChiefs' Patrick Mahomes ruled out for rest of the gamePolice: Kansas City woman tracked down brother's suspected killer, then murdered himReid: Mahomes is 'doing great right now.' Here's the 5-step protocol Mahomes must pass to play next weekMissouri woman charged after pictured carrying Speaker Pelosi's broken sign at Capitol riotBlizzard warning posted for Friday across northwest MissouriWoman charged with murder following fatal shootingVaccines: Where to find sign ups, vaccine information around the metroOne dead following triple-shooting in Kansas CityMissouri activates Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations Videos
