(CNN) — ¡Sorpresa! Halsey está embarazada.
La cantante, quien está activa en las redes sociales, usó su cuenta de Instagram verificada el miércoles para compartir la noticia de que está esperando un bebé.
Halsey publicó una serie de fotos en las que se la ve mostrando su panza de embarazada.
«¡Sorpresa!», dice la leyenda de la imagen junto con emojis de un biberón, un arcoíris y un bebé.
La artista no compartió la identidad del padre.
En 2019, desmintió los reportes de que estaba embarazada después de que aparecieran fotos de ella que generaron especulaciones en ese sentido.
MIRA: La cantante Halsey critica a Victoria’s Secret por falta de inclusión (2018)
«Todavía no estoy embarazada. Todavía soy alérgica al gluten», tuiteó. «Todavía me encantan los panqueques», agregó.
Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019
