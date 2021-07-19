(CNN) -- La Academia Estadounidense de Pediatría lanzó el lunes una nueva guía de covid-19 para las escuelas que apoya el aprendizaje en persona y, entre otras cosas, recomienda el uso universal de mascarillas en la escuela para todas las personas mayores de 2 años.
La Academia Estadounidense de Pediatría recomienda el uso universal de mascarillas en las escuelas para todos los mayores de 2 años
