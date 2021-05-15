DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- This afternoon was the final day for KU students to clear out their dorm rooms for the year.
During the busy day we got a chance to reflect with the newest students on campus about how year one went.
With KU finals in the rear view, today was the day many freshman students said goodbye to one incredibly bizarre school year.
“It was weird at first because everything was online especially not knowing what college was like,” says Freshman Sophie Jones.
A tale of two semesters, first semester.
“Having to manage a whole new school a whole new class schedule and not really having much guidance was definitely very difficult,” says Freshman Hailey Burgess.
Then there was second semester.
“With everyone getting vaccinated it’s slowly been easing, and I’ve been able to meet some great people,” says one Freshman.
This year is one that even parents will mark down for the ages.
“We were a little concerned, but we were confident that the university had everything under control,” says a Parent.
“It was odd and scary a little bit, but I think she persevered and came out pretty good,” says another Parent.
Despite all the differences this year, many of these students say they made the best of it and are looking forward to the next three.
“It was weird living through history I guess but ultimately it was a pretty good time I had a fun time,” says one KU freshman.
