LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – University of Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa is now charged with a felony less than two weeks after announcing he was opting out of the upcoming season.
The 22-year-old is charged with aggravated battery from an incident that happened on New Year’s Eve.
Douglas County district court documents say he, “unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly caused great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person.”
A police spokesperson told the Lawrence-Journal World that it stems from a fight outside a bar at 11th and Massachusetts Street. De Sousa was not arrested at the time.
Head Coach Bill Self says he wasn’t aware of the fight until he was contacted by local authorities, "earlier this fall.”
In a statement to the paper he said, "these allegations were surprising to Silvio, as they were to us. Once we discussed the details, he decided it was in his best interest to opt out and focus on this matter. We mutually agreed that was the best course of action."
