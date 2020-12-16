KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While a number of local hospitals continue to give the first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to their employees, plans are being ironed out about when other groups will be able to get the vaccine.
Because of geography in the Kansas City metro area, many who live in Missouri may see a doctor in Kansas, and vice versa.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said this, "We won't respect the state line. Especially when you think about the KC metro. It's impractical to think that we would ever say go back to your home state, we won't immunize you. We'll immunize you here."
Clearly, public health officials want to get everyone the vaccine who wants one.
Governor Laura Kelly said on Tuesday that the general population will likely start getting vaccinated in late spring of 2021 or early summer of 2021.
