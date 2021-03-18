WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV5) -- As crews get ready to open a mega vaccination site at Arrowhead, we looked into the different approaches both Kansas and Missouri have taken to get mass vaccinations in the area.
The mass vaccination sites in the Kansas City region on the Missouri side started in several rural areas, forcing metro residents in the past to travel hours to places like Clinton, Missouri just to get a shot in the arm.
“You have to just take what you can get you don’t have much choice,” says Carol Schaufler of Lee’s Summit who got vaccinated in Clinton.
“I could not get ahold of anybody for two or three days to make an appointment other than here so it was worth the drive to me I just felt relieved to have my shot done,” says Bunny Drummond of Lee’s Summit who got vaccinated in Clinton.
Last month more mass vaccination sites have popped up on the Missouri side closer to the metro.
Earlier this month a mass vaccination took place in North Kansas City at the Cerner headquarters, and on Friday and Saturday, a mega vaccination site is coming to Arrowhead as a push to help get more urban communities vaccinated.
On the Kansas side of the metro, that would be the equivalent of the state opening Children’s Mercy Park or the Kansas Speedway as a vaccination site.
The sunflower state has taken a different approach to getting their communities vaccinated by utilizing old retail buildings.
There is a mass vaccination location is in KCK on Parallel Parkway at a former Best Buy in the Legends.
There is another site at an old K-Mart on State Avenue as well, a location that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly took a tour of earlier this year.
“This pandemic hit it hit Wyandotte County first and foremost along with Johnson County they were the hardest hit areas. The response to the COVID pandemic has been phenomenal over here and we are witnessing that right here,” says Kelly when she visited the site.
Wyandotte County has been assisting Johnson County as well in helping get as many people vaccinated on the Kansas side of the state line.
We reached out to the Wyandotte County Health Department and the office of the State Health Secretary about whether the state might utilize the speedway or Children’s Mercy Park as a vaccination site in the future, but they have yet to contact us back with an answer.
