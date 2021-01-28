A Russian court ruled Thursday that Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny must remain in detention ahead of a hearing next month over whether he should face jail time for a years-old fraud case.
Navalny appeared by video link at the court in the city of Khimki, on the outskirts of Moscow. He continues to be held at the Matrosskaya Tishina detention center, in the northeast of the capital.
The opposition activist was ordered to spend 30 days in custody during a surprise hearing on January 18.
He'd been detained a day earlier following his arrival from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from Novichok poisoning he blamed on the Russian government. The Kremlin repeatedly denied any involvement.
Navalny was placed on the country's federal wanted list last month for violating terms of probation related to a years-old fraud case, which he dismisses as politically motivated.
Russia's federal penitentiary service has asked that a court replace his suspended sentence with a prison term. If the request is granted, Navalny will likely be jailed for 3.5 years.
Russian law enforcement conducted searches Wednesday at Navalny's Moscow apartment and his team's headquarters, according to his aides.
The raids came as Navalny's allies called for a second round of unsanctioned nationwide demonstrations, planned for Sunday, to demand the activist's release from detention.
CNN's Mary Ilyushina reported from Moscow and Laura Smith-Spark wrote in London. Anna Chernova contributed to this report.
