Kids get up close and personal with animals at petting zoo

BLOOMSBURG, Pennsylvania (WNEP) -- Children in part of Columbia County spent their afternoon Sunday learning about all different types of animals.
The Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo hosted an educational, interactive experience at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum.
The Peaceable Kingdom is a mobile, traveling petting zoo. Workers travel all over Pennsylvania, showing off wildlife and reptiles.
Kids were able to get up close and personal with pigs, an alligator, snakes, and even a baby sheep.
"It offered a great opportunity in a safe environment for kids to just get out of the house and do something fun," said Museum Director Ginny Weibel.
Masks and social distancing were required at the event in Bloomsburg.
