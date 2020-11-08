Kevin de Bruyne missed a penalty as Manchester City and Premier League champion shared a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.
The Belgium international screwed his first-half spot-kick wide of the post after VAR ruled Joe Gomez had used his arm in attempting to stop De Bruyne's cross from the right.
Mo Salah's penalty had given Liverpool an early lead after Kyle Walker fouled Sadio Mane in a bright start for the visitors.
City gradually came back into the game thanks to Gabriel Jesus' clever finish after a slick move.
More to follow
