Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed drug test confirmed null Posted 52 min ago Posted 52 min ago Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed positive drug-race test has been confirmed, according to trainer Bob Baffert's attorney Craig Robertson. This is a developing story and will be updated. Tags Kentucky Derby Medina Spirit Sport Test Drug Test Bob Baffert Craig Robertson Drug
