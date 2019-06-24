TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags flown at half-staff at the Capitol complex in honor of former Rep. Jan Meyers, who died Friday.
Meyers, who was 90, died at a nursing home where she was living. The cause of death was not released.
Meyers, from Overland Park, was the first Republican woman elected to the U.S. House from Kansas. She represented the state's 3rd congressional district from 1985 to 1997. Before being elected to Congress, she served in the Kansas Senate from 1972 to 1984.
Kelly said in a statement Monday that she respected and admired Meyers, who she called "a groundbreaking public servant in many ways."
Sen. Pat Roberts called Meyers a trusted colleague who set a great example for future generations.
Funeral services are pending.
