Keisha Lance Bottoms on not seeking reelection: It's 'time to pass the baton on to someone else'

A day after announcing her plans not to seek reelection, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday that it's "time to pass the baton on to someone else."
"The decision that I have made after thoughtful prayer and consideration is not to seek another term as mayor of this city," Bottoms said during a news conference, getting visibly emotional during her speech.
Bottoms said she would not be accepting a job with Walgreens, denying reports of her next move.
"I don't know what's next," she said.
Bottoms had first announced late Thursday that she would not seek reelection to a second term, a surprising move for a mayor who has seen her stature grow in the Democratic Party.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
