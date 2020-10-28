KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – October is Cybersecurity Awareness month and our Call For Action team has been working with security and IT experts to gather tips to help keep families safe online.
Prior to the pandemic, our kids had access to playgrounds, malls and public spaces more frequently. Since COVID, we’ve been pushed virtual and more have access to the internet and social media which can put them at risk.
You’ve seen Chris Hadnagy before in our Call for Action stories. He’s the founder of the Innocent Lives Foundation. They are a group of IT experts who legally uncover people who try to hide online and exploit children. Already this year, they’ve closed 149 cases which is a drastic increase from the previous two years.
“And since COVID has occurred we’re seeing and increase in this because we’re all at home, we’re all using our technology in our private rooms, which means we’re spending more time, you know with the predators online,” said Chris.
The scene that Chris laid out is happening all to often online. A child predator will groom victims online by pretending to be a child, say a 12 or 13-year-old adolescent. They work to gain the child’s trust by talking about similar hobbies, interests or by chatting about what happened at school. Then they’ll ask for a picture, maybe just a headshot. That one picture will turn into an ask for another and then for a more compromising picture. Once those are handed over to the predator, that’s when they begin to threaten and exploit the child, coercing them to do more.
“Now you’re going to get on camera and you’re going to do this or I’m going to send this picture to your Dad. I’m going to put it on Facebook, I’m going to humiliate you. The child becomes filled with fear. They don’t want to be embarrassed and they don’t want to get in trouble,” said Hadnagy.
Here are indicators to watch for that an online "friend" is trying to groom your child:
- The person sends a lot of messages (almost compulsively) over a short period of time
- He or “she” asks your teenager to keep the relationship a secret
- The “friend” frequently asks your child/teen for personal information, such as where he/she lives
- He tries to find out when the teenager/child is alone or away from parents
- The conversations are gradually steered toward sexual themes
- The “friend” eventually solicits revealing, nude or sexually explicit photos, videos or livestreams from your child
It is horrifying to think about and more important than ever to make time to talk to your kids and ask what their online activity looks like and who they’re interacting with. As a parent, it can be uncomfortable to have those conversations, but they are important to have. We can forgive most mistakes made by our children, but a mistake made with an online child predator can have horrible consequences that never go away.
