KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County released results on Monday from a COVID-19 survey asking residents how they feel about reopening community’s workplaces, businesses and venues.
The survey resulted in 9,500 responses between May 1-8.
Eighty-three percent of respondents would wear a mask if required by an establishment.
Parks and outdoor spaces was the only venue/activity that most respondents said they currently felt safe going without any additional conditions being in place.
A majority of all respondents felt safe doing every activity if one or more of the following conditions was in place:
1. Strict social distancing protocols
2. Mask requirements
3. Layout changes
4. Staggered usage
A majority of respondents need some condition modifications to feel safe before they take advantage of both personal services and retail businesses.
If a few changes are made to their workplace, over 91% of respondents would feel safe going back to work now.
Click here for the complete dashboard, with interactive features including a breakdown by municipality, county legislative districts and the top 100 words given in responses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.