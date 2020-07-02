The US economy created 4.8 million jobs in June. But that's not the whole story

Experts polled by Refinitiv predict that three million jobs were added in June, a new record high following May's addition of 2.5 million jobs. In this photo, a waiter wearing a mask serves customers at Via Carota's outdoor seating as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 24, 2020 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

 Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the US economy added 4.8 million jobs in June.

Still, 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance last week.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.