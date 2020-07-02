The US economy created 4.8 million jobs in June. But that's not the whole story

The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the US economy added 4.8 million jobs in June.
Still, 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance last week.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
KCTV5 Stands for You and we are committed to helping people get back to work following an unprecedented loss of jobs and livelihoods in a post pandemic environment.
Our “KC Works” spotlight coverage focuses on the employed, the unemployed and businesses working to find new avenues to rebuild.
