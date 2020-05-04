KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Monday marked the beginning of a staggered restart of business around the Kansas City metro area, as some small businesses and organizations reopened while others continued to wait.

The rules for reopening vary around the metro, with Platte, Clay and Cass Counties in Missouri and Leavenworth and Miami Counties in Kansas following each state’s guidelines allowing for reopening Monday. In one week, Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte Counties will follow suit.

Kansas City, Missouri, will have a “soft” reopening beginning this week, with broader lifting of stay home orders set to start on May 15.

The team at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Kansas City was eager to get back at it Monday. The East Bottoms shop located at 4701 Deramus Avenue sells surplus and repurposed building materials, with the proceeds going to build homes from Habitat for Humanity.

They've been closed for the last month, which has struck a blow to the non-profit to the tune of about $700,000 in revenue.

They had a full crowd of people who came to browse for their home improvement projects as they reopened the doors, a sight that ReStore marketing director Carrie Wilson said was welcome by the staff and the charity they serve.

“Now more than ever it's important to help with affordable housing,” Wilson told KCTV5 News. “With people having to stay in their homes, having a safe place to live is important for all of us, so please help us with that.”

Crow’s Coffee opened its doors up last Thursday, with customers flocking back in for caffeine while the regulars returned to roost.

Crow’s had shut down after the stay home order went into effect and was already planning to reopen its south KC location as soon as it could come up with good business model to do so.

Currently they’re only doing walkup orders, but as other businesses start to open up, they’re hoping more people returning to their routine will stop by.

“We’re in the business of bringing people together right now,” owner Zach Moores said. “It’s difficult to think where we might be down the road like that. But we’re trying to do it the safest way we can right now. That’s where we’re at.”

For customers like Jordan McMurray who get their caffeine fix from Crow’s, it’s good to see local favorites coming back.

“I hope all the small businesses keep working hard and keep growing,” McMurray told KCTV5 News.

Back north in Clay County, Debby Costanza’s Hair Lines day spa in Liberty opened at 8 a.m. Monday after weeks of staying closed.

Under Clay County’s reopening plan, staffers there are wearing masks while they clip and snip and are changing tools and combs between every customer. There is also a limit on the number of workers and clients they can have in the salon at once.

Under stay-home orders, some people have gone eight or more weeks without a haircut, and salons like Costanza’s are already booked up on Day 1 with expectations for it to stay that way at least for the week.

Hers is one of many salons and businesses reopening in Clay County ahead of other parts of the metro, and Costanza says it feels good to be back in her shop.

“It’s good to see the clients and see everyone happy again,” she told KCTV5 News. “It’s eye opening to see how if you have a good haircut you feel a little better again. We’ve missed everybody. It’s been fun.”