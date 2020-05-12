KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some retail stores across the metro have been closed more than 50 days to stop the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, some retail stores have the green light to open again. However, it’s up to store owners and managers to figure out how they want to reopen.
You can expect different precautions and guidelines at different stores.
Walter “The Popper” Edwin, owner of I’m KC Clothing, will reopen Friday, but he will not allow customers inside the store.
“I’ll have a table at the front door just a couple feet into the entrance, only one person will be allowed in at a time and they will have to wear a mask,” Edwin said. “When you come in you can tell us what you want and I’ll hold up the shirt or hat for you and what you touch you must buy.”
Andrea Pena, owner of Modern Society Apparel, will reopen her Crossroads location on Friday, too.
She will only allow five customers in at a time, employees will wear masks and everyone will be encouraged to practice social distancing. Pena has a location in Springfield that reopened May 8. She is trying out all her precautions there and will make necessary changes.
“There is no right answer I think at this time, and that’s what makes it scary and unpredictable because we don’t know what going to work and what won’t work,” Pena said. “So we’re just going to open the doors and follow our precautions and guidelines.”
Retail store owners say they will continue to promote online sales to limit contact between employees and customers.
