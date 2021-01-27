KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dollar General is planning to host a career event in Kansas City on Wednesday.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered and training programs at Dollar General.
Career opportunities are currently posted on Dollar General’s career page.
Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.
The event will be from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Dollar General Store located at 5757 Troost Ave. Kansas City, Missouri 64110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.