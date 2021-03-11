KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVA) will hold first-dose vaccine clinics for enrolled Veterans in multiple communities in and around Kansas City, March 10-15.
All vaccinations are by appointment only and Veterans assigned to VA Community Clinic have already received an automated call to make their appointments, but KCVA still has many vaccination appointments open, according to the KCVA Medical Center Director, David Isaacks.
“Appointment times are still available to all enrolled Veterans for these upcoming clinics by calling the KCVA COVID-19 Appointment Call Center at (816) 922-2619, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Area clinics are scheduled for the following dates, times and locations:
• March 11, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Elks Lodge #2791
2400 N. State Route 291
Harrisonville, MO 64701
• March 12, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cottey College Performing Arts Center
1000 W. Austin Blvd.
Nevada, MO 64772
• March 12, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cameron Regional YMCA
1903 N. Walnut St.
Cameron, MO 64429
• March 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
American Legion Post 131
733 E. Young Ave.
Warrensburg, MO 64093
Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through KCVA.
If a Veteran is not sure of his/her eligibility status, please call 404-828-5257 to check eligibility or enroll by telephone.
