KANSAS CITY (KCTV 5) -- Some officers who would normally be patrolling the streets of Kansas City are in D.C. helping secure our nation’s capital during the inauguration.
Almost 50 KCPD officers were set to help secure the inaugural parade route before the January 6, 2021 attack. Chief Richard Smith says officers feel a since of pride being tasked with such an honor.
“I think one of the officers said it really well, ‘Maybe now we’re needed more than ever,’” Smith said. “Because of what happened. ‘Our trip here now is more meaningful than it was before.’”
Sarah Boyd is a PR specialist with KCPD who is in D.C. with the officers. She is one of 4 PR specialists selected by the Major City Chiefs Association documenting today’s events.
“They’re cold, but they are excited,” Boyd said. “It’s a long, tough day but I think they are excited to be a part of something that’s so historic.”
Female officers from Kansas City secured the parade route for the first female Vice President. The U.S. Marshalls Service deputized officers from across the country specifically for today’s events, giving them authority in D.C.
“I think most of all it gives them pride. The pride of being a law enforcement officer. The pride of being invited to such a historic event,” Smith said. “You carry that pride with you wherever you go when you come back here, and I think that’s really what’s important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.