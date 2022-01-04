UPDATED (1/5) -- Kansas City police say Eduardo Pineda has been found safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.
Eduardo Pineda, described as a white male who is 12 years old, was last seen in the 1500 block of E. 50th St. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pineda is said to be 5'6", weighing 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black Dickie pants and black Nike shoes.
If anyone sees Pineda or has information of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Missing Person's Unit at (816) 234-5136.
