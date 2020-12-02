KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is hosting their Cram-a-Cruiser holiday toy drive on Wednesday.
It will be from 4-6 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on 10615 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City.
Donors are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped toy.
People who come to the toy drive can enjoy a free small coffee or hot chocolate and a candy cane with donation.
They can also get their picture taken with Blue Santa and local officers.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced at the event for everyone's safety.
