KCPD detectives under fire for handling of crimes against children, sources say

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A major investigation is underway into whether children were left in homes or other situations with an alleged abuser and detectives failed to investigate, sources say.
The Kansas City Police Department's internal affairs is specifically looking into more than a handful of detectives and a couple sergeants in the Crimes Against Children Unit who investigate cases alleging sexual abuse and neglect involving children, according to sources. Two sergeants and seven detectives have been placed on paid leave as an internal investigation continues. It began in October at the request of Chief Darryl Forte.
Sources say Forte was concerned about how cases were being assigned and investigated, and if they were being investigated in a timely manner.
The unit investigates cases involving children 16 and under who are victims of sexual or physical abuse, neglect and endangerment.
Now, one mother is telling her story of frustration and shame involving one of the detectives. Her quest for justice began six months ago when she found her 15-year-old daughter inside a motel. The girl had just been raped by an older man.
“She don’t have the same smile she has before," said the mother whose identity KCTV5 is not revealing to protect her daughter.
On July 23 the woman's daughter called her to a motel room in the 1600 block of Northeast Parvin Road. The teen knew the man socially, but said he then forced her to go a step further by threatening her family.
She went to Children’s Mercy for a rape kit. A patrol officer took a report. And a detective took the case – a detective sources confirm is among those under internal review.
“She says there’s not enough evidence to get him," the mother said.
While that is possible because some cases are complicated, there was surveillance from the motel showing the girl and man walking in the lobby. They watched the surveillance video together, according to the mom, and the detective turned to the teen with suspicion.
“She says, ‘You don’t look like you were scared.’ And my daughter just cried at the moment,” the mother said.
Scared or not, the law says a 15-year-old cannot consent to sex with an adult and the adult is the one that should know better.
“One of the most important things with children is to know that they are believed and that they are supported," said MOCSA Director Julie Donelon.
The mother and her teen have been going to MOCSA for counseling. The organization's motto is to improve the lives of those impacted by sexual abuse and assault and prevent sexual violence in our community. It’s been important for the mom, who felt at first that she was to blame, something she said was made worse by the detective on the case.
“'You need to talk to your daughter,' she says, 'because there’s no way,' she says, '15 years old and she’s not supposed to be friends with old people,'” the mother recounted.
A full statement from KCPD said:
“The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into case management issues in the Crimes Against Children Section.
In October 2015, Chief Darryl Forté became aware of issues with cases in the section not being addressed in a timely manner according to Department standards and public expectations. Crimes Against Children investigates cases in which children ages 16 or younger are victims of physical or sexual abuse, as well as neglect, endangerment, parental kidnappings and custody violations.
As soon as commanders became aware of the case management issues, corrective actions began, and the Department launched an internal investigation to determine what led to the problems. That investigation is ongoing. The Department is concerned that such serious cases with such vulnerable victims may not have been handled in the most effective manner possible.
Two sergeants and seven detectives in the Section were temporarily relieved of duty with pay today as the investigation continues. A commander, sergeant and other detectives with experience in Crimes Against Children cases will be assigned to manage the caseload in the interim.
The Department has formed a committee to audit case management practices to ensure all other investigative units are performing as expected.”
Forte, who was out of town Thursday, said he put in a new commander and experienced detectives to make sure the cases are handled while the investigation continues. A police spokesperson said the Crimes Against Children unit worked approximately 1,000 cases in 2015.
City councilman Jermaine Reed said he has confidence in the process and believes the facts will come out.
“I don't necessarily want to go on record in terms of the investigation, but just personally I will tell you how important it is when looking at these types of matters, especially as it relates to young people. We want to be as sensitive and thorough as possible," he said. “I trust the Kansas City, MO, Police Department will do a thorough job in terms of investigating this."
According to sources, the issue is whether detectives left children who were being abused in dangerous situations as cases piled up. It is being looked into whether cases were not properly investigated, if they were investigated at all.
The Fraternal Order of Police also issued a statement Thursday afternoon, saying:
“Lodge 99 of the Fraternal Order of Police unequivocally supports the detectives and sergeants of the Crimes Against Children Unit. These public servants have been selected for this unit based upon their decorated careers and proven dedication to the residents of Kansas City. As such, the FOP is confident that after a full investigation the record will reflect that these officers performed their duties satisfactorily and that any perceived delays in concluding particular investigations, which are inevitable in the overloaded criminal justice system, were attributable to the unit’s high case load and low manpower. Throughout this process, the FOP will devote substantial resources to protect the rights of these officers. Under these circumstances, it is apparent that a rush to judgment should be avoided.
*The FOP is the exclusive bargaining representative for the officers and sergeants of the Kansas City Police Department.
* McCauley & Roach, LLC is a law firm specializing in labor and employment rights and serves as the attorneys for the FOP.”
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker also released a statement:
“It has been my highest priority to protect our community’s most vulnerable population - children. All those responsible for the welfare of our kids must examine where we come up short. Rest assured, my office will assist police in investigating and submitting these important cases.”
“In the end, our community must have absolute confidence that all of us – especially police and prosecutors – are doing everything possible, as quickly as possible, to protect our children from harm. I will stand for nothing less.”
MOCSA’s experts are glad the chief stepped in the take a closer look.
“It’s important that we have the strongest system available to them to make sure that they get the justice and safety that they deserve," Donelon said.
One of the most well-known cases of child abuse in recent years involved a girl who was found locked in a closet. Her mother, Jacole Prince, erupted after being sentenced to 34 years in prison for child abuse and assault.
Prince locked her daughter in a closet for years. It was the crimes against children unit that investigated the case which lead to the child being removed from the home and placed in foster care where she is now being properly cared for.
