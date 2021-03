KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Local schools could soon receive staggering utility bills following freezing temperatures and a massive winter storm last month.

Earlier this week KCTV5 reported that the Shawnee Mission School District had been billed for $1.6 million for Feb. 2021, nearly three times their normal amount for the month.

At a school board meeting Monday night, Russell Knapp, the district's Chief Financial Officer, said that the school would reach out to the company to negotiate a lower rate.

"We'll take a look at that in the next week or so," he said. "Hopefully some good news will come from that."

KCTV5 also reached out to several local school districts. Others that contract with symmetry include KCMO Public Schools, KCK Public Schools, Hickman Mills and Lee's Summit. None of them had received their Feb. invoices yet.

Symmetry also contracts with Kansas City, Mo. at several city facilities, including the Overhaul Base at Kansas City International Airport, and several water treatment plants.

Chris Hernandez, a spokesperson for the city, said the contracts have been in place around 20 years.

"The thought then was that we could save money by buying gas directly from the supplier," he said.

Most years, he added, buying gas directly from the provider did save the city money.

The city's bill for Feb. however, reflected tremendous price hikes. The invoice for the Overhaul Base was around $2.4 million, compared to an average of $80 thousand. The water department received a bill for $1.2 million, compared to an average bill of $48 thousand.

"The good news is we immediately contacted the company and said we need to lower these bills," Hernandez said. "That's exactly what happened. The energy company sent us new invoices."

He said the city's new bills were $2.1 for the aviation department and $890 thousand for the water department, and that the city would continue to negotiate with Symmetry.

"We do what we can to protect taxpayer money," he said. "That's why we're still trying to negotiate that price."

Symmetry, like many providers, raised prices on natural gas due to strains on supply and spikes in demand.

The company's website states:

"Symmetry received force majeure notices and supply cuts from our suppliers who were unable to deliver natural gas as a result of the extreme winter storm impacts. Due to the lack of physical natural gas supply and restrictions on natural gas transportation, natural gas prices incurred for your supply were considerably higher than normal during this period."