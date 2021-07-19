KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified two men in their early 20s who were fatally shot on Friday morning.
According to the KCKPD, an person arriving to work in the 700 block of Pawnee Ave. just before 5 a.m. called 911 after discovering two unconscious men who weren't breathing.
Those men, identified today as 22-year-old Christian Franco and 23-year-old Jesus Quintero from KCK, were found near a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a parked car in the industrial area.
Officers went to the scene, where paramedics told them that both men had died and were the apparent victims of a shooting.
There is currently no suspect in custody.
Anyone with information that could assist the KCKPD's Major Case Unit in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
