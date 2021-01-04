KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --
Kansas City, Kansas public schools will begin allowing student athletes to practice for indoor sports on Monday.
It includes basketball, swimming and bowling.
Last year the school board voted to postpone fall sports due to increasing reports of covid cases in the country.
The district will monitor the impacts of the pandemic in collaboration with local and state health officials.
