KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- KCK police are asking for help in solving an attempted abduction case.

Police say a black male in his 40s was involved in the attempted abduction of two females outside Carl Bruce Middle School, located in the 2400 block of N. 18th Street.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was also described as having a "tall, slender build and was wearing a gray shirt."

He was driving a 1994 Honda Accord Hatchback with a Kansas license tag 122nPE.

School staff are credited for preventing the situation from escalating more, police say.

If you have information about the case, please contact the KCK Police Department at 913-573-6012.

