KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- KCK police are asking for help in solving an attempted abduction case.
Police say a black male in his 40s was involved in the attempted abduction of two females outside Carl Bruce Middle School, located in the 2400 block of N. 18th Street.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
The suspect was also described as having a "tall, slender build and was wearing a gray shirt."
He was driving a 1994 Honda Accord Hatchback with a Kansas license tag 122nPE.
School staff are credited for preventing the situation from escalating more, police say.
If you have information about the case, please contact the KCK Police Department at 913-573-6012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.