KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The chief of police in Kansas City, Kansas, has told officers he is under investigation by state officials.
Chief Terry Zeigler sent an email to staff and officers of the Kansas City Kansas Police Department Monday saying the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation focused on him.
In the note, Zeigler said the case centered around claims he had “double dipped” when he had taken time off to work on a lake property owned by the Unified Government and received credit for the work.
A spokesperson with the KBI told KCTV5 that the investigation came at the request of Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree and has been underway since February 22.
The department released a statement Monday afternoon echoing Zeigler's earlier email.
Chief Zeigler was recently made aware that a criminal investigation regarding the use of his accrued personal time to work on the house located at the Wyandotte County Lake had been initiated. In an effort to be extremely transparent with the members of his Department, he issued an email to the organization informing them of the pending inquiry. Chief Zeigler explained that he was aware that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation in which he is the focus and that the investigation surrounds whether he had “double dipped” when he took time off to work on the house. Chief Zeigler further explained that he felt it was best that the men and women of the KCKPD learned of this investigation from him rather than through the inevitable rumor mill.
Department officials did note that Chief Zeigler will remain on his regular duty, per department protocols.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
