KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A parochial school in KCK is dealing with a hard lesson from thieves.
They are taking advantage of students learning from home.
Since Thanksgiving the V. Lindsay Seventh Day Adventist School has fallen victim to thieves twice. The school is missing more than $17,000 worth of equipment and supplies.
“Very sad and very unfortunate that they would hurt our kids in that way,” said SDA Administrative Vice President Cryston Josiah. “I think people realized that because our school was now a virtual school based on the pandemic, there was not a lot of activity and so they came back.”
After the first break in the facility operations manager, Michael Anderson, said he added a few elements to their security. It didn’t stop thieves from breaking in a second time.
“They took a brick or something and beat the lock down, so it doesn’t lock anymore,” Anderson said.
Now there are thick pieces of wood over the basement door and cameras around every corner.
“I think desperate times are showing that people are desperate. You have a pandemic that you’re dealing with and then you have the whole political unrest, the racial tension,” Josiah said. “There are a lot of factors that have caused people to act in way that are not so good.”
The school says they are missing four 55-inch TV’s, 52 iPads and various other items.
“We recognized that material things can be replaced, lives can’t,” Josiah said. “We look at that as a blessing, even in a time like this.”
The school said the break ins occurred while students and staff were away from the building. The Church said it will replace the stolen items but encourages the thieves to find it within themselves to return what they took.
“I believe that everyone has a conscience. The bible reminds us, Paul reminds us that everyone is born with a measure of faith,” Josiah said. “You know the difference between right and wrong. So, if you can return that equipment to us as soon as possible we would sure appreciate it.”
The Church has turned over ring video to the police department. KCKPD says the investigation is ongoing.
