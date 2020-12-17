KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV)-- Keri Christian is back on the job as a paramedic for the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department, after testing positive for COVID-19 twice within six months.
She still doesn’t feel 100% and is sharing her story in hopes of informing others.
Christian first got tested for the virus back in May due to protocols at work. She was asymptomatic at the time, but four days later she felt terrible.
“I just woke up in the morning and I couldn’t move I was just exhausted, paralyzing fatigue. Never had a fever, never had a cough. I was just run down,” she said.
Christian said the intense fatigue lasted for about seven days. She didn’t lose her taste or smell until July.
When she tested negative and was cleared to go back to work, she started experiencing more “post-viral” symptoms.
“I started losing my hair. My eyelashes. Getting migraines. The fatigue started to come back,” she said.
Doctors couldn’t say why she was still suffering. Christian has had several tests done and they have not shown any abnormalities that would explain her symptoms.
“I don’t think I was ever fully recovered from the after-effects. I got my strength back and my stamina back to go to work, but I just wasn’t 100% myself,” she said.
Fast forward to November, she and her son both started having what they thought were allergies. They got tested for COVID-19 just in case and both were positive. Her son fully recovered.
But she’s now dealing with neuropathy in her hands and feet. They tingle and get cold.
Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System are monitoring her post-viral symptoms and aren’t sure they’ll ever go away.
“They don’t know how long this is going to last,” Christians said. “They don’t know if I’ll be going back to working out all the time like I get used to without being fatigued. Will I always have neuropathy now?”
Christian says she not alone. She’s in a “COVID long hauler” group on Facebook with thousands of other people facing all sorts of issues after testing positive for the virus.
“Some are having tremors or convulsions, losing their hair, gaining weight because of steroids, not being able to breathe and just simple tests. Not being able to sleep,” she said.
She hopes everyone will continue taking masks and social distancing seriously, because even those who don’t end up hospitalized could still have their lives changed forever.
“You may make it through the first phase of it, but you don’t know about the long-term effects,” she said.
