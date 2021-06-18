KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV5) -- Quindaro Boulevard in KCK acted as a dividing line Friday with community members on one side and government representatives on the other.
Community members are rallying to open Parkwood Pool. Unified Government employees are recruiting lifeguards for next year.
As the only public pool in Wyandotte County, local barbershop owner David Grigsby said there’s a larger issue at hand.
“A lot of kids come up here for a safe haven,” Grigsby said. “Other than that, what are they going to do?”
Two weeks ago, first responders rescued a 13-year-old boy who snuck into the pool with friends. The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said as of Friday afternoon, the boy is still on life support.
Kids at Friday’s rally looked at the shuttered pool with longing.
“I actually want to jump in,” said Nehemiah Garrett. “Do some cannon balls, do some flips into it.”
Nehemiah's mom, Nichelle, also grew up in KCK and remembers her family trips to the pool.
“I can close my eyes and picture going down the steps to the showers and then, you go out and all your family and friends are out there,” Nichelle Garrett said.
When the city decided to close the pool in April, the concern was COVID-19.
With restrictions now lifted and a boy on life support after jumping the fence to swim, the community is asking again, ‘why is our pool closed?’
In an email earlier this week a UG spokesperson told KCTV5 that a "lack of interested lifeguard applicants was the major issue in the pool not re-opening.“
Parks and Recreation representatives said the UG told them it was going to close back in April. We followed up asking, ‘So, you never did a search for lifeguards because you knew it was going to be closed?’
“Well yeah, they gave us guidance to close it, so yeah,” said the Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation.
We also asked the United Government if there are any circumstances that would allow them to open the pool to the public this summer.
Their answer was “not at this time.”
