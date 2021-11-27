WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- “My mother told me to paint the town and I told her ‘okay’, I hope this is what she meant,” says artist Lucky Easterwood.
Ever since 1996 Easterwood has been painting his murals all around KCK.
“My first mural was on 7th and Quindaro and the title was “something to live for”,” says Easterwood.
More than two decades later, the mural is beginning to fade, but the message remains brighter than ever.
“That was when it was a little activity in the neighborhood, and we wanted to address it with action. As community leaders hit the streets so did I, my message was in my painting.
Easterwood says that year, crime in the community dropped significantly, and from that moment he’s never stopped.
With every mural, there’s a story, and a focus on the youth.
His most recent mural, called “brighter day”, on the side of the Community Boxing and Fitness Center on 17th and Parallel, is no different.
“The intent to have youth to look at this mural and get an inspiration of a better future to know that there’s a brighter day. No matter what you’re going through there’s always a brighter day,” says Easterwood.
A mission of beautifying and uplifting the community, that Lucky has taken on voluntarily for years through his non-profit organization Murals of Inspiration.
Even going across state lines to do several murals, but he hopes as he continues speaking with his hands, the community will do their part in helping support him along the way.
“Lucky Easterwood and Channel Five stands for you Kansas City,” says Easterwood.
Lucky finished that mural called “Brighter Day” earlier today, and a number of community members and local dignitaries came out to support.
You can donate towards Lucky’s mission by going to the website on our Found It on Five section of KCTV5.com.
